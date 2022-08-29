Meghan Markle shares son Archie love of nature:’Hi’s for momma, papa’

Meghan Markle breaks down her son Archie’s love for nature and why he thinks two trees are his momma and papa.

The admissions have been made in Meghan Markle’s latest interview with The Cut, with Allison P. Davis.

She began by recalling, “One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees,” she coos. ‘See how they’re connected at the bottom?’ He goes, ‘My love, it’s us.’ And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, ‘Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa.’”

“They had toured only the grounds when they told the real-estate agent, ‘We have to get this house,’ Meghan says. It didn’t matter that they hadn’t seen the inside. Meghan gestures to the sweep of the property, from chicken coop to pool house to main house. Eventually, they purchased it for $14.65 million. ‘We did everything we could to get this house’.”