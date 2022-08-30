Piers Morgan 'vomits' after Meghan Markle calls herself 'real-life princess'

Piers Morgan is taking a swipe at Meghan Markle for her latest comments on royal life.

The Duchess of Sussex, who featured on the latest edition of The Cut, admitted that she knows young girls see her as a real-life Princess.

"Meghan is still very aware that people see her as a princess: 'It’s important to be thoughtful about it… there are little girls that I meet and they’re just like, ‘Oh my God, it’s a real-life princess'," they wrote, prompting a vomit emoji from Piers.

Later adding on commentator Claudia Aoraha’s tweet, Piers branded Meghan "Princess Pinocchio".



He wrote: "It’s not your ambition we dislike, Princess Pinocchio - it’s the vile way you trash the Royal Family whilst simultaneously exploiting your royal status for millions of dollars as with this podcast."