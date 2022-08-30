Netflix upcoming movies, shows streaming worldwide in September, check out

Netflix upcoming movies, shows streaming worldwide in September

The month of September will definitely be a big treat for Netflix viewers as the streaming giant is bringing more variety of new series, movies and shows.

Love in Villa

Netflix shares the much awaited romantic, comedy film love in the villa,

Love in the Villa is a story of a young woman who takes a trip to Verona, Italy, after a breakup, only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked by a cynical British man, whom she'll have to share her vacation with.

CAST:

Tom Hopper

Kat Graham

Laura Hopper

Directed by Mark Steven Johnson, the film is all set to release on September 1, 2022.

Ivy & Bean

Netflix upcoming family-friendly kid series movie Ivy & Bean, is all set to release on, 02 September 2022.

CAST:

Sasha Pieterse

Jane Lynch

Nia Vardalos

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Keslee Blalock

Madison Skye Validum

Jesse Gervasi

This series is based on two girls who never expected to be friends.

However, Ivy is quiet, sensible and observant, while Bean is a playful, adventurous and fearless kid.

The trailer shows how these two girls soon discovered that 'sometimes an adventure reveals that opposites' can be the best of pals too.

Cobra Kai (season 5)

It shows plenty of fighting action and dojo drama will be making its way to Netflix in September.

This series is based on Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his ‘No Mercy’ style of karate, is the only game which will be in town.

CAST:

William Zabka

Ralph Macchio

Martin Kove

Xolo Mariduena

Courtney Henggeler

Mary Mouser

Tanner Buchanan

Jacob Bertrand

Gianni DeCenzo

Vanessa Rubio

Cobra Kai is set to premiere September 9, 2022.

End of the Road

The action thriller movie, featuring stars Queen Latifah and Ludacris, will be streaming on September 9, 2022, on Netflix worldwide.

CAST:

Queen Latifah

Ludacris

Chris Bridges

Mychala Faith Lee,

Shaun Dixon

Frances Lee McCain

End of the Road is a high-octane action thriller movie about staying alive and tells the tale of when a cross country trip becomes a highway to hell for Brenda (Queen Latifah), her two kids, and her brother Reggie.





Do Revenge

Do Revenge a dark comedy about two high-school girls teaming up to get revenge on those who did them wrong.

CAST:

Austin Abrams

Alisha Boe

Rish Shah

Talia Ryder

Ava Capri

Jonathan Daviss

Maia Reficco

Paris Berelc

Sophie Turner

The movie comes from Someone Great director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Netflix unveiled the release date for Do Revenge on September 16, 2022.







Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2:

The young adult show, inspired by Nickelodeon's animated Winx Club series, is based on a magical blend of ancient magic, teen angst, and end-of-the-world drama.

CAST:

Abigail Cowen

Danny Griffin

Hannah van der Westhuysen

Elisha Applebaum

Freddie Thorp

Precious Mustapha

Eliot Salt

Sadie Soverall

Theo Graham

Miranda Richardson

Paulina Chávez

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 is set to premiere on September 16, 2022.





Lou

Netflix has just dropped its upcoming action thriller film Lou, it will be streaming on September 23, 2022.

CAST:

Allison Janney Lou

Logan Marshall-Green

Greyston Holt

Matt Craven

Toby Levins

Marci T. House

Jaycie Dotin

Roman Mitichyan

Ridley Asha Bateman

Andres Collantes

Lou depicts the story of a woman played by Allison Janney, who has settled into normalcy after leaving a life of peril behind her. However, everything changes when the mother of an abducted girl played by Smollett, asks her for help in bringing the child home.







