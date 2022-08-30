 
Sidharth Malhotra 'hopes to inspire' as he completes decade in Bollywood

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has completed ten years in Bollywood
Actor Sidharth Malhotra celebrated his completion of a decade in the Bollywood industry recently, sharing that he hopes to inspire other aspiring actors with his journey.

The Student of the Year actor said, “I have had a very extreme journey in the industry coming from New Delhi from a non-film background and being here today, working for the last 10 years and entertaining people in different roles." 

Walking down his memory lane, the Shershaah star continued, “It’s just to show them (people) by my actions that anything that you put your mind to is possible."

"Everyone’s opinion is not what you have to go by always. Eventually, you have to live with your gut instincts and your dedication, and your obsession with one particular field while trying to achieve it."

Sidharth further said: "I’m a prime example of that and I hope that youngsters will take inspiration from it."

Debuting as a model in the fashion industry, Sidharth went on to feature in highly successful films such as Ek Villain, Ittefaq, Kapoor & Sons, and Shershaah. 

The actor also assisted filmmaker Karan Johar in his 2010 film, My Name is Khan.

