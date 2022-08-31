 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 31 2022
Sam Asghari showers love on Britney Spears as her track becomes 'longest running song at # 1'

Wednesday Aug 31, 2022

Sam Asghari was all love for Britney Spears as he called her “lioness” after her latest duet with Elton John reportedly becomes “longest running song at # 1 in world by female singer.”

Taking to Instagram, the aspiring actor shared a picture of the Toxic hit-maker with “Worldwide iTunes song chart” featuring her song Hold Me Closer on top spot.

“Hold Me Closer by Britney Spears and Elton John earns the longest running song at #1 in the world,” it said on top of the picture.

“By a female artist in 2022,” the statement added. “Spending 5 days on top of the iTunes chart.”

Gushing over his wifey’s success, Asghari captioned the post, “This is why I call you lioness.”

The hotly released track, which is updated version of the Rocket Man singer’s 1971 hit number Tiny Dancer, marks Spears’ comeback to the world of music since her conservatorship was terminated in 2021.

This is the first song of the pop star since the release of her track Slumber Party which was a part of her 2016 album Glory.

Shortly after the release of the song, Asghari rushed to the photo sharing app to let the world know how proud of a husband he is.

“Proud husband moment! I will be listening to this all night!” Asghari wrote alongside an image of album cover and a reel of the song playing through his car's sound system.

In an interview with The Guardian, the legendary singer also showered love on Spears saying she “sang fantastically."

"I said, 'She was brilliant when she started so I think she can.' And she did it, and I was so thrilled with what she did," John told the outlet.

