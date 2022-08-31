Leonardo DiCaprio, Camilla split: Twitter bursts with jokes about star only dating women under 25

Twitter has been flooding with jokes about Leonardo DiCaprio only dating women under the age of 25 ever since the news of his split with Camilla Morrone made way to the media.

The Titanic star, 47, and the Death Wish actor parted ways after Morrone turned 25 this summer as per a report published by The Sun.

The former lovebirds were first romantically linked together in 2018 when they were spotted in Aspen, Colorado and made their relationship official at the Academy Awards in 2020.

Fans have observed over time that DiCaprio has never dated anyone over the age of 25 and seems to break up with women just as they hit the mysterious number.

Previously, the superstar was linked with Gisele Bündchen, Bar Rafaeli, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbach, Nina Agdal and none of them were 26 or above when he dated them.

“There’s no phenomenon on this planet more reliable than Leonardo DiCaprio breaking up with his girl by age 25, the stats are breathtaking,” one user wrote on Twitter.

“The only certainties in life are death and taxes and Leonardo DiCaprio dating a woman who cannot rent a car,” another added.

“We joke about Leonardo Dicaprio only dating women under 25 but it’s actually astonishing how firmly he sticks to that rule,” another commented.

One fan even shared a graph of DiCaprio’s girlfirends, whom he dated since 1999 up till now with caption, “This Leonardo DiCaprio graph where he continues to get older and his girlfriends never age above 25 lives rent-free in my head.”

“I need to know how Leonardo DiCaprio conducts these break-ups,” one curious user asked. “Does he start picking fights months before they turn 25 to be less conspicuous?”

“Do they wake up on their birthday to a note that says ‘sorry I can’t don’t hate me’? Someone please investigate,” the tweet added.