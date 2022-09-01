Kate Moss shares interesting story about a gift from Johnny Depp

Kate Moss shared a story about a gift from her ex Johnny Depp.

She was asked during an interview about what she wore to the 1995 CFDA Fashion Awards .

She wore a white John Galliano dress along with a standout sparkling necklace which was given to her by the Pirates of the Caribbean star, whom she dated between 1994 and 1998.

Sharing details, she said "They were the first diamonds I ever owned."

The 48-year-old added, "He pulled them out of the crack of his ***," she offered. "We were going out for dinner and he said, 'I've got something in my b*"*.

"'Can you have a look?' I was like: 'What?' I put my hand down his trousers and I pulled out a diamond necklace. That diamond necklace."

Moss was called as rebuttal witness by Depp's legal team in May to quashed a rumor, referenced by Heard in testimony, that the actor abused Moss during the pair's relationship in the '90s. Appearing virtually, Moss recounted the alleged incident at the Goldeneye Resort in Jamaica, explaining that what actually happened was she slid down stairs that were wet from a rainstorm and hurt her back. Depp, who was already outside, heard her scream and "came running back to help me." She said he carried her to their room "and got me medical attention." Moss, who had never testified in any trial previously, noted that Depp "never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down.