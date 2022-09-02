 
Friday Sep 02 2022
Kanye West asks Pete Davidson how is life in 'trauma unit' after Kim split

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Kanye West is mocking Pete Davidson in a scathing new social media update.

The 43-year-old rapper turned to his Instagram on Friday to mock the comedian after his breakup with Kim Kardashian. Kim and Ye were married for seven years before parting ways in 2021.

"Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit," Kanye wrote on his Instagram Stories, referencing the ink Pete got featuring the name of Kim's children.

Last month, Kanye celebrated the split of his former wife and her comedian beau by branding Pete 'dead' on social media.

He shared a doctored New York Times front page on Instagram that declared, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28.”

“Kim is livid and incredibly upset … Kanye is back to his old ways and Kim will not tolerate his bullying behavior towards the people she loves and cares about,” a source close to the Skims founder told Page Six, while a second source explained that she will “always protect Pete,” no matter their dating status.

