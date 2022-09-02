 
entertainment
Friday Sep 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde moving in together but in ‘no rush’ to get engaged: Insider

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 02, 2022

File Footage 

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are ready to start living together as the lovebirds have been looking for a home of their own but still in “no rush” to get engaged.

The former One Direction band member, 28, and the actor-filmmaker, 38, have already discussed about taking their relationship a step ahead but they are not ready to do it now.

An insider told Us Weekly, “Harry and Olivia have talked engagement, but they’re in no rush to get engaged.”

The source went on to add that while the Watermelon Sugar hit-maker “wants children of his own one day,” he’s not looking to “get married and start a family” so soon.

However, the outlet shared that the couple is planning to move in together as they “have been looking at property in London together and want to find a place of their own in LA.”

Styles, who has “always preferred women older than he is,” is content where his relationship with Wilde and her children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis, is, the source shared.

The pair met on the set of their film Don't Worry Darling back in September 2020. They first stepped out as a couple while attending a wedding together in January 2021.


More From Entertainment:

Is Meghan Markle the 'new Amber Heard'?

Is Meghan Markle the 'new Amber Heard'?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s body language hints ‘tide has turned’, says expert

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s body language hints ‘tide has turned’, says expert
David Beckham cannot stop laughing at Victoria as she faces up to her ‘greatest fear’

David Beckham cannot stop laughing at Victoria as she faces up to her ‘greatest fear’

Meghan Markle reigns on top of Spotify charts for second week in row

Meghan Markle reigns on top of Spotify charts for second week in row
Princess Diana exhibit in Vegas invites guests to have their own royal wedding

Princess Diana exhibit in Vegas invites guests to have their own royal wedding
Britney Spears talks being ‘held hostage’: ‘Finally without the restraints’

Britney Spears talks being ‘held hostage’: ‘Finally without the restraints’
Amber Heard 'mouth piece' Eve Barlow admits she keeps star from 'killing' herself

Amber Heard 'mouth piece' Eve Barlow admits she keeps star from 'killing' herself

Kanye West tells baby daddies Scott, Tristan 'we in together' against Kardashians

Kanye West tells baby daddies Scott, Tristan 'we in together' against Kardashians
Kanye West says his 'porn addiction' ended marriage with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West says his 'porn addiction' ended marriage with Kim Kardashian
Kanye West warns Kris Jenner North won't have 'r-rated tape' like Kim Kardashian

Kanye West warns Kris Jenner North won't have 'r-rated tape' like Kim Kardashian
Jennifer Lopez drops 'heaven' photos from Georgina wedding with Ben Affleck: See

Jennifer Lopez drops 'heaven' photos from Georgina wedding with Ben Affleck: See
Kanye West asks Pete Davidson how is life in 'trauma unit' after Kim split

Kanye West asks Pete Davidson how is life in 'trauma unit' after Kim split

Latest

view all