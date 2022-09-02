 
entertainment
Friday Sep 02 2022
By
Reuters

Queen Elizabeth will not attend event in Scotland

By
Reuters

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Queen Elizabeth will not attend event in Scotland
Queen Elizabeth will not attend event in Scotland

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, 96, will not attend the Braemar Highland Gathering, an event in the Scotland, this weekend, a Buckingham Palace source said on Friday.

The decision was taken with the Queen's comfort in mind the source said, adding Prince Charles, heir to the throne, will be attending as planned.

The gathering in the town 60 miles west of Aberdeen, which in some form has existed for nine hundred years, has been regularly by the reigning monarch and members of the royal family since 1848, its organisers said.

Earlier in the week a palace spokesperson said the queen would appoint Britain's new prime minister at her Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland, rather than at Buckingham Palace in London, due to mobility issues.

More From Entertainment:

Willow Smith follows mom Jada Pinkett Smith’s footsteps amid ‘racism and death threats’

Willow Smith follows mom Jada Pinkett Smith’s footsteps amid ‘racism and death threats’
BBC donates $1.64 million generated from controversial Diana interview

BBC donates $1.64 million generated from controversial Diana interview
Prince Harry has been dealing with ‘mental turmoil’ since Diana’s death, royal analyst

Prince Harry has been dealing with ‘mental turmoil’ since Diana’s death, royal analyst
Timothee Chalamet’s ‘Bones and All’ premieres at Venice Film Festival

Timothee Chalamet’s ‘Bones and All’ premieres at Venice Film Festival
Emilia Clarke replaces Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’? Fan-made poster sparks frenzy

Emilia Clarke replaces Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’? Fan-made poster sparks frenzy

Meghan Markle branded ‘Hollywood trophy wife’ to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle branded ‘Hollywood trophy wife’ to Prince Harry
Nicola Peltz asked Victoria Beckham to design wedding dress with no intention of wearing it

Nicola Peltz asked Victoria Beckham to design wedding dress with no intention of wearing it
Amber Heard ‘renting’ baby Oonagh amid Johnny Depp battle

Amber Heard ‘renting’ baby Oonagh amid Johnny Depp battle
Ghislaine Maxwell is 'gifted' luxury job in jail, has done 'Shawshank Redemption'

Ghislaine Maxwell is 'gifted' luxury job in jail, has done 'Shawshank Redemption'
Jennifer Lopez details ‘unexpected setbacks’ threatened her fairytale wedding in Georgia

Jennifer Lopez details ‘unexpected setbacks’ threatened her fairytale wedding in Georgia
Nicola Peltz reportedly left wedding reception crying over tribute for Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz reportedly left wedding reception crying over tribute for Victoria Beckham

Britney Spears accuses ex-Kevin Federline of doing drugs, being a ‘hypocrite’

Britney Spears accuses ex-Kevin Federline of doing drugs, being a ‘hypocrite’

Latest

view all