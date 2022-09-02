Prince Harry has been dealing with ‘mental turmoil’ since Diana’s death, royal analyst

 
Ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit to the UK this month, the security arrangements were reorganized amid the British Prince’s legal rift with the Home Office over his security provisions.

The Duke of Sussex previously said that he does not feel safe bringing his family to the UK without police protection.

Reflecting on this, longtime journalist Mike Parry has claimed the duke uses the ‘security issues’ in the UK as ‘emotional blackmail’ because of what happened to his mother, Princess Diana in the summer of 1997.

Parry, the journalist, who broke the news of Princess of Wales’ shocking death to the world, spoke to ToDiForDaily.com’s Kinsey Schofield on the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death, who died in a tragic car accident in Paris, France on Aug 31, 1997.

Speaking on an episode of her podcast this week, Schofield asked the author whether he thought the heavy security presence has impacted Harry’s desire for increasing the security for his visit to the UK.

Parry replied, “I think Harry has had to deal with mental turmoil all his life, from the moment he was pictured walking behind his mother’s coffin.”

He added, “I think Harry sometimes uses the security card really as a manipulative pawn on the chess board. I think there is a little bit of emotional blackmail there because of what happened to his mother.”

Parry also noted, “There are still a lot of people on this earth who believe Diana, Princess of Wales was hounded to her death by the paparazzi and it was the pressure of her fame that led to her ultimate demise.”

Harry has also previously pointed the blame at the paparazzi who followed Diana’s car into the Alma tunnel in Paris on the night of the tragic car crash. 

