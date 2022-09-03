 
Is there any tension between Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp?

Angelina Jolie's Instagram account is dedicated to the humanitarian work she has been doing for a while now.

The actress who is followed by more than 13 million people including Hollywood celebrities does not follow back any of them.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp saw a sharp increase in his Instagram followers during his defamation lawsuit trial against former wife Amber Heard.

The actor's followers had doubled after he won the lawsuit. He has also added some more people to his list of the people he is following.

Most recently, Depp started following 'Wonder Woman' actress Gal Gadot.

The actor also started following Jennifer Aniston, Paris Hilton and some other celebrities.

Some of his fans are wondering why the actor has not followed Angelina Jolie, who had reportedly warned him against dating Amber Heard.

Depp’s longtime friend Angelina Jolie had warned him about Amber Heard and showed her “dislike” towards the Aquaman star amid the promotion of their then releasing film “The Tourist” back in 2010.

According to a 2014 report from the "National Enquirer", Jolie was not fond of Heard since the very beginning of her relationship with Depp.

