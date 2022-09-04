When angry Amber Heard showed middle finger on national television: Watch

Amber Heard raised eyebrows with her inappropriate conduct on a prank show.

In late 2015, both Johnny Depp and Amber appeared on an episode of Overhaulin', on which the latter was seen looking for her stolen 1968 Ford Mustang.

In a confessional, Heard shared he bought the car in 2003 with every dime that she had.

“I bought it as a driveable piece of junk – a beautiful piece of junk,” Heard explained on Overhaulin’.

“The car cost me every dime I had and continued to cost me for the first eight years that I lived in LA.”

In the video, Amber is spotted showing the middle finger to the group that has her car while she asks the policemen to arrest them.

"Get my car back," says Heard as cops try to take a selfie with her.

"Did you tell him yet? Do you want to tell?" the cop then asks Johnny.

"Tell me what," responds Amber.

"We should tell her together," the cops told Johnny.

"You're on Overhaulin'" scream eerybody, promoting a smile from Heard. The actress then playfully hit Johnny in response.

Amber was pranked by then-fiance Johnny Depp and father David Heard for the show.

The men stole the car and got it restored by well-known, California-based automotive designer Chip Foose as a surprise for Heard.

