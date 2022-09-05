 
entertainment
Monday Sep 05 2022
K-drama 'Little Women' achieves a No.1 rating, competes against 'Big Mouth'

Monday Sep 05, 2022

    tvN's new show 'Little Women' gains high ratings while MBC's 'Big Mouth' also achieves new heights

The first episode of the new K-drama Little Women instantly soared highest viewership ratings following its release after Alchemy of Souls ended.

As per the reports of Nielsen Korea, the first episode of the drama aired on September 3 and achieved an average rating of 6.4 per cent nationwide, scoring the first rank in its time slot among all cable channels.

Little Women revolves around three sisters who share a close bond and saw extreme poverty all their life. 

The story takes a new turn when the siblings experience a major incident that introduces them to a new world of power and money while coming across the richest family in the nation.

The show airs in the time slot of Alchemy of Souls, which gained an average of 5.3 percent of ratings when it premiered in June.

On the other hand, MBC’s Big Mouth reached new heights with the largest ratings for its episodes, achieving an average rating of 12 percent worldwide and securing the first rank in its time slot.

According to Soompi, it became the most-watched series with viewers aged from 20 to 49 while maintaining an average rating of 4.5 percent.

Despite having different time slots, Little Women still competes with Big Mouth for the ratings as both strive to gain highest viewership.


