 
Showbiz
Monday Sep 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Kartik Aaryan to be a part of Aashiqui 3, says his ‘dream come true’: Photos

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Kartik Aaryan to be a part of Aashiqui 3, says his ‘dream come true’: Photos
Kartik Aaryan to be a part of Aashiqui 3, says his ‘dream come true’: Photos

Kartik Aaryan is over the moon as he is currently basking in the glory of Aneez Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

After the success of the movie, the Luka Chuppi actor has been signing movies and this time the actor is all set to collaborate with Anurag Basu and Vishesh Films for Aashiqui 3.

Lately, the young heartthrob turned to Instagram and unveiled the first teaser of the third instalment of the hit movie.

Captioning the post, the 31-year-old penned the iconic song, “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum (Now I can live without you, and even drink the poison of life).

The Dhamaka actor also mentioned that this is going to be his “first with Basu D”.

“This one is going to be heart-wrenching!!” he added.

Before this teaser, Kartik also posted a group photo along with Pritam, Anurag, Mukesh Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar (T-Series), calling it “Team A.”

Speaking to Variety magazine about the movie, the actor expressed his elation for getting the opportunity to play this amazing role.

“The timeless classic ‘Aashiqui’ is something I grew up watching and working on Aashiqui 3 is like a dream come true,” said the actor.

He continued, “I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity.”

Kartik noted that “collaborating with Anurag” would shape him “in many ways”.

More From Showbiz:

Director Prakash Jha calls 'Laal Singh Chaddha' a wake-up call for Bollywood

Director Prakash Jha calls 'Laal Singh Chaddha' a wake-up call for Bollywood
When Amitabh Bachchan was ditched by fans for Govinda: Details

When Amitabh Bachchan was ditched by fans for Govinda: Details
Ranveer Singh's ‘scandalous photoshoot’ made Shehnaaz Gill blush

Ranveer Singh's ‘scandalous photoshoot’ made Shehnaaz Gill blush
Is 'Hera Pheri 3' on the cards for a 2023 release?

Is 'Hera Pheri 3' on the cards for a 2023 release?
Taika Waititi will not be directing the next 'Thor' movie

Taika Waititi will not be directing the next 'Thor' movie
Mike Tyson forgets being part of 'Liger' in viral video: Watch

Mike Tyson forgets being part of 'Liger' in viral video: Watch
Shah Rukh Khan’s CA suggests Gauri Khan is better at ‘making money’: Here’s why

Shah Rukh Khan’s CA suggests Gauri Khan is better at ‘making money’: Here’s why
Amitabh Bachchan shares first look of much-awaited movie Goodbye: Photo

Amitabh Bachchan shares first look of much-awaited movie Goodbye: Photo
Kartik Aaryan opens up on being an outsider in Bollywood: ‘I am not padded’

Kartik Aaryan opens up on being an outsider in Bollywood: ‘I am not padded’
Bipasha Basu’s responds to internet trolls over maternity photo shoot

Bipasha Basu’s responds to internet trolls over maternity photo shoot

Latest

view all