Princess Diana’s former bodyguard believes she could’ve prevented ‘Megxit’

Meghan Markle dropped bombshell revelations about the royal family in her latest interview with the Cut.

The Duchess’ comments have sparked headlines and controversies on both sides of the Atlantic.

Amid the criticism and backlash, Princess Diana’s former bodyguard claimed that Meghan could have given royal life more of a chance.

Ken Wharfe, who served as Princess Diana’s bodyguard for five years and also provided his services for Prince Harry and Prince William, shared his thoughts on the current rift between the royal family, noting that Diana would have stopped ‘Megxit.’

The author of Diana: Closely Guarded Secret, shared his opinion in an interview with GB News host Mark Dolan, he said, “I think what has been missing, from my observations over the last few years, is that they needed someone to broker this set up really."

“It doesn’t quite make sense that as two young kids they were sort of joined at the hip really,” he explained.

Sharing his thoughts on Meghan and Harry, he discussed that “Diana, I think, certainly would have understood where Harry was coming from in terms of wanting a change of life.”

“But would have understood clearly, ‘Look, hang on a minute, let’s just give this a bit of time.’ Because their departure was really sudden from the royal family,” he added.

“I don’t think Meghan gave it a real chance,” the author noted.

Wharfe concluded on saying, “I think their exit was rather premature but who knows. Personally, I think we could see Harry and Meghan return in a new style, in a new format. Who knows? There’s a lot of conversation going on about this.”