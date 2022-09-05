Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone steps outside in style after split

Time to move on!

Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone was spotted with a male friend as she stepped out in West Hollywood on Sunday after her shock split from the Oscar winner.

In the pictures shared on DailyMail, the 25-year-old model-turned-actress looked breathtakingly gorgeous as she showed off her incredibly toned physique in a sleek black cropped tank top while walking one of her dogs.

However, the starlet also stopped to pick up some coffee with a male pal.

Camila styled the dark top with a set of baggy gray pants that settled below her hips and hung loosely on her slender frame.

She kept things casual with simple black Adidas trainers, which matched her chunky black sunglasses.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The Mickey And The Bear star accentuated her natural good looks with minimal makeup and obscured her sultry gaze behind a pair of black sunglasses.

She appeared to be taking a call while getting some air with her adorable Husky.

Camila looked totally at ease as she caught up with her pal at Blue Bottle coffee.

Camila's sighting comes after DailyMail.com reported that her ex had been spotted with a 22-year-old Ukrainian model in Saint-Tropez back in July.

He has been 'partying every night' since the split, hanging out with his 'old crew and some girls,' according to Page Six.



