Kate Hudson 'no-sense' rule is viral on internet: Here's why

Kate Hudson swears by one thing and it is sending fans into frenzy

February 25, 2026

Kate Hudson doesn’t do drawn-out breakups – and she is not apologizing for it.

The 46-year-old actress stopped by The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles on February 24, where she laid out her refreshingly blunt relationship philosophy.

When asked if she’s never had her heart broken, Hudson didn’t hesitate.

“Yes. Of course, yeah. But my thing was always, Howard, and still is, if a guy says they don’t want it, they’re not into it — I’m out,” she answered. “I’m never the kind of girl that goes like, ‘I want to talk about this, what are you talking about?’ I just say ‘Okay.’”

No follow-up meeting. No closure summit. No postmortem.

Hudson even recalled one breakup where a boyfriend told her, “I just don’t think I can do this anymore.” Her response? Immediate acceptance.

“I said, ‘Okay,’ and he went ‘Well, do you want to talk about it?’ and I was like, ‘No. Not really,’” she laughed. “He kept wanting to talk to me about talking about the relationship and I was like ‘No, it’s done. We’re over. Now you want to connect with me about us not being together? No. We’re done connecting.’”

Some might call it cold. Other’s? Efficient.

These days, Hudson’s love life looks a little different. She’s engaged to Danny Fujikawa, whom she’s been with since 2016. 

