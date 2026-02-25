Kristen Bell pledges to skip ONE thing while hosting 2026 Actor Awards

Kristen Bell to host Actor Awards for the third time

Kristen Bell is being extra conscious as she will be returning as host of Actor Awards for the third time.

The Frozen star is all set to host the big event previously known as the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, which scheduled to stream on Netflix on March 1.

Ahead of the show, the 45-year-old has confessed that she will make sure that she makes her third time fun and exciting, without offending anyone.

Kristen has decided not to "roast" anyone during the event.

She said, "I don’t roast people”, while adding, "I want to keep it happy and fun. If I’m going to roast anybody, it’s going to be me."

Bell has been practicing for her hosting in front of her kids. According to her, “If a joke survives that room, it can survive anything.”

The Nobody Wants This actress further revealed to The Hollywood Reporter, "We rehearse the scripts, the beats, the walk-ups, the walk-aways, the camera marks.

"I practice reading a teleprompter, I practice pretending to not read a teleprompter even though I absolutely am. By show day, it’s basically muscle memory”, she added.

Work wise, Bell recently starred in the second season of her popular romantic comedy drama on Netflix.

Meanwhile, she is all set to star in Frozen 3 next. She will also be voicing Amy Rose in Sonic the Hedgehog 4.