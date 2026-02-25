Mindy Kaling celebrates her youngest daughter on her 2nd birthday

The 'Mindy Project' star calls her daughter Anne 'the baby of the family who made us complete'

Mindy Kaling is loving watching her youngest daughter, Anne, grow into her own little personality.

On Tuesday, February 24, the actress and comedian marked Anne’s second birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute.

“I can barely take how much I love my Annie girl. She is the top of the Christmas tree, a surprise bite of cookie dough, the baby of the family who made us complete,” wrote Kaling, who is a mom of three.

Gushing about Anne’s quirks and hobbies, The Office alum continued, “She loves to sing, wake up with very specific outfit plans, and kisses the pages of her books. She truly believes Elmo is a member of our family.”

The proud mom concluded her birthday wish by writing, “Happy 2nd birthday to our Tiny Jones as @souljagirlllll calls her, little Ponyo, literally the best ever. I love you, Annie Kaling!”

The birthday post included pictures of all three of her children, including snaps from Annie’s Elmo-themed birthday party.

Ever since announcing her first pregnancy in 2017, Kaling, 46, has never revealed the identity of her children’s father. She welcomed her first child, daughter Swati, in December 2017. In October 2020, the Mindy Project star revealed that she had secretly welcomed her second child, son Spencer, a month earlier on September 3.

Similarly, Kaling shared the surprise news of Annie’s birth while marking her own birthday in June 2024. “In late February, I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined.

Kaling continued, “When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline.”