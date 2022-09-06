Meghan Markle takes a veiled jibe at royal family in her speech on UK soil

Meghan Markle seemingly took a veiled jibe during her speech at the One Young World summit in the Bridgewater Hall on Monday, saying: "I am thrilled my husband is able to join me this time."

'I am thrilled that my husband is able to join me this time, to be able to see and witness firsthand my respect for this organisation and all that it provides as well as accomplishes,' said Meghan in her keynote speech.



Prince Harry's wife Meghan also encouraged the young girls and gave them hope for their promising future in her speech, but the Duchess, who still uses royal title even after quitting the Firm as senior working member, appeared reluctant to mention any of royal family's initiatives or efforts in this regard.