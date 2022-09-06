Meghan Markle takes a veiled jibe at royal family in her speech on UK soil

 
Meghan Markle seemingly took a veiled jibe during her speech at the One Young World summit in the Bridgewater Hall on Monday, saying: "I am thrilled my husband is able to join me this time."

The Duchess of Sussex gushed over her husband in her address, saying: 'To meet again here on UK soil with him by my side makes it all feel full circle.'

'I am thrilled that my husband is able to join me this time, to be able to see and witness firsthand my respect for this organisation and all that it provides as well as accomplishes,' said Meghan in her keynote speech.

She added: 'The One Young World has been an integral part of my life' for so many years before she met Prince Harry. 

Meghan continued: 'To meet again here, on UK soil, with him by my side makes it all feel full circle.'

 Prince Harry's wife Meghan also encouraged the young girls and gave them hope for their promising future in her speech, but the Duchess, who still uses royal title even after quitting the Firm as senior working member, appeared reluctant to mention any of royal family's initiatives or efforts in this regard.

