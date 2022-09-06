 
Manager Sejin rescues ENHYPEN's Sunoo at the airport

Fans applaud Manager Sejin for protecting ENHYPEN’s Sunoo at the Gimpo Airport just like he protects his former band BTS.

Manager Sejin has been always popular among the K-Pop fans he looks for ENHYPEN members with the same amount of love as he does for BTS, especially in crowded places.

On September 4, ENHYPEN made its return to Korea from Japan after attending &AUDITION – The Howling finale.

The fans observed how people went crazy for the boy band at Gimpo Airport, pushing them among the crowd and making it dangerous for them to even walk peacefully.

According to Koreaboo, Fans were only relieved when they saw Sejin beside Sunoo as Sunoo made his way through the airport.

The manager stood beside him the entire time and even wrapped his arm around Sunoo while walking toward the car, making sure that the K-pop idol doesn’t break away or get injured.

Videos of the airport started circulating as netizens praised Sejin for protecting the band and Sunoo, expressing how grateful they were to Sejin for protecting ENHYPEN.

