 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘would rather stay in hotel than at Frogmore’ with Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle would allegedly prefer staying in a hotel in the UK than staying at her and Prince Harry’s royal residence Frogmore Cottage, a royal expert has claimed as per The Daily Star.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the UK on Saturday, making their first public appearance on Monday, September 5, however there has been no confirmation on whether the couple will be staying at Frogmore Cottage during their time in the country.

Commenting on their short visit, royal expert Neil Sean took to his YouTube channel to say: “I do kind of believe that Prince Harry still wants one foot with his family over here in the United Kingdom.”

He added: “Seemingly though, and we have to say allegedly, not Mrs Markle. It appears that Frogmore is a bit of a fright for Meghan.”

The royal commentator further claimed: “According to a very good source, she’s not really filled with happy times… Who can blame her, let’s be honest, it’s not really been a great episode in her life.”

Sean then shared: “The battle rages on because Meghan apparently would like not to come back to Frogmore again. In fact, I was told by a very good source that she would be more than happy to stay inside a London hotel.”

More From Entertainment:

Nirvana wins lawsuit over man who appeared as naked baby on ‘Nevermind’

Nirvana wins lawsuit over man who appeared as naked baby on ‘Nevermind’
Harry Styles, Chris Pine drama hits the roof as Pine reacts to viral video

Harry Styles, Chris Pine drama hits the roof as Pine reacts to viral video
Meghan Markle forced to hire ‘private doctor’ during UK trip?

Meghan Markle forced to hire ‘private doctor’ during UK trip?
Lily Anne Harrison gives birth to first child with 'Twilight' star Peter Facinelli

Lily Anne Harrison gives birth to first child with 'Twilight' star Peter Facinelli
Jennifer Garner gets her groove on amid her ex Ben Affleck's whirlwind romance with new wife Lopez

Jennifer Garner gets her groove on amid her ex Ben Affleck's whirlwind romance with new wife Lopez
Kim Kardashian heaps praises on ex Pete Davidson, calls him a 'cutie'

Kim Kardashian heaps praises on ex Pete Davidson, calls him a 'cutie'

Venice Red Carpet: Florence Pugh makes 'remarkable' moment with her grandma

Venice Red Carpet: Florence Pugh makes 'remarkable' moment with her grandma

Jennifer Lawrence ‘worked to mend’ her relationship with her dad over differing political views

Jennifer Lawrence ‘worked to mend’ her relationship with her dad over differing political views
Jay B reveals his assigned nicknames to other GOT7 members

Jay B reveals his assigned nicknames to other GOT7 members
Stray Kids to make their comeback with new album

Stray Kids to make their comeback with new album
Jennifer Lawrence spills the beans on baby’s gender and name

Jennifer Lawrence spills the beans on baby’s gender and name

Kate Moss stuns everyone with her gorgeous look: Photos

Kate Moss stuns everyone with her gorgeous look: Photos

Latest

view all