Billie Joe Armstrong's Super Bowl pre song turns into controversial moment

Billie Joe Armstrong sparks headlines with message to ICE at Super Bowl party

Geo News Digital Desk
February 08, 2026

Billie Joe Armstrong, lead singer of Green Day, made headlines at a Super Bowl pre show in San Francisco on Friday.

The moment went viral when the 53-year-old singer spoke directly about Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The band was performing at a party hosted by FanDuel and Spotify before the big game weekend.

During the show, Armstrong told the crowd, “Quit your shitty ass job,” referring to ICE agents.

The audience cheered loudly as he added that political leaders would eventually stop backing the agency and encouraged agents to leave their jobs.

His remarks, however, came as the Bay Area got ready for Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Recently, there are lots of people who have been talking about immigrants chaos.

NFL security chief Cathy L. Lanier said there were “no planned ICE enforcement activities” at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, where the game will take place.

She said officials were confident about that.

Earlier, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem mentioned that ICE could be at the venue after Bad Bunny was named the halftime performer.

Bad Bunny has also said he worried that fans at his U.S. concerts could face immigration checks.

Armstrong has often spoken about politics during his shows as his words at the San Francisco pre show were met with strong support from the crowd.

