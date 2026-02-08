Elsa Pataky reveals what makes life in Australia so special for her family

Elsa Pataky is opening up about what she loved the most about her family life in Down Under.

According to the Fast Five star, who tied the knot with Chris Hemsworth, 42, in late 2010, a big chunk of what makes the family's life in Australia so special is the time they spend together outdoors.

"It's just being able to enjoy nature. When we go to a city, it's hard for us as a family, because we live outside, basically," she explains. "We are in contact with nature all the time."

The Thor star and Pataky, 49, got married on December 26, 2010, and became parents for the first time in May 2012.

After welcoming daughter India Rose, now 13, the Hollywood’s power couple completed their family in March 2014 with the arrival of twins sons Sasha and Tristan, now 11 years old.

The family of five then moved from the United States to Australia in 2015.

In a recent interview with People the Crime 101 actor also gave an inside scoop into how he is raising children with wife Pataky in Byron Bay, a surf town just south of Australia’s Gold Coast.

"It feels like summer all year round where we live," he shared. "We got a big plot of land, a farm with horses, and our kids surf and fish and ride motorbikes all day.”

The Avengers actor went on to add, "and we pretty much do the same,” with a playful smile.