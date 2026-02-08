How Naomi Campbell helped Jeffrey Epstein in his secret plans?

Naomi Campbell, iconic British supermodel who dominated the fashion industry in 1980s and 90s, appeared in Jeffrey Epstein in newly revealed emails.

The new emails revealed that Epstein tried to buy a fancy apartment near the Kremlin.



The messages also shared that she helped the late offender to get in touch with Russian property contacts through her boyfriend at that time, billionaire Vladislav Doronin.

In 2009, he was looking at a two-floor penthouse in Moscow with stunning views of river and the Kremlin.

Emails shared Doronin’s team sent him the property details at Campbell’s request.

However, Peter Mandelson, the former EU trade commissioner, also appears in the emails, offering to involve a close associate in the deal.

The messages also showed that Campbell and Epstein stayed in touch even after his 2008 conviction for child prostitution.

She invited him to big fashion events, including her fortieth birthday in Cannes.

Other messages showed her asking for rides on his private jet and trying to speak with him directly.

Campbell has said Epstein’s behaviour was “indefensible,” adding, “When I heard what he had done, it sickened me to my stomach.... I stand with the victims.”

The emails, moreover, showed a complicated history between Campbell and Epstein.

While she criticised his crimes, the messages gave a glimpse of how Epstein used his network to connect with people and how Campbell became involved.