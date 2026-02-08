Justin Baldoni reacts to Taylor Swift, Blake Lively’s text release

As soon as Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s text messages released in It Ends With Us case, Justin Baldoni couldn’t be less “thrilled” about it.

Reportedly, the surfaced collection of texts includes messages from Jameela Jamil, Jenny Slate, Ryan Reynolds and many others.

The conversation that steals the limelight was of longtime pals, Lively and Swift, in which the actor called Baldoni a “doofus,” while the pop icon dubbed him as a “b***h.”

Many reports suggest that the Jane the Virgin actor was happy after Swift and lively’s “mean girl” behaviour exposed.

The Gossip Girl alum reportedly alleged her It Ends With Us co-star Baldoni of sexual harassment and trying to “destroy” her reputation. Baldoni responded by filing a countersuit, claiming Lively’s allegations are false.

The dispute escalated when bombshell text messages of Lively and Swift’s made public amid legal woes.

As per Star magazine, the Blank Space crooner is “furious” that her conversation is now leaked and making rounds on internet. Although the singer-songwriter shares a close bond with the actress, she does not want to be dragged into the drama.

The source said, “It’s just so embarrassing and demanding to have everyone poring over personal messages.”

However, the director couldn’t be more “thrilled” that the communication exposed Lively and Swift. A source said, “He’s thrilled that they’re being exposed as catty, mean-girl types and says people are finally getting a glimpse of what he had to deal with.”

The source continued that he is “absolutely loving” how everything is turning out.

The tipster further added that this legal battle has been “completely exhausting and costly” for Baldoni. But, he is now “even more determined to keep on fighting.”