Travis Scott's song linked to Bad Bunny 2026 Super Bowl show upsets fans

February 08, 2026

Travis Scott’s song K-Pop might be one of the songs performed by Bad Bunny at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, which fans think is not the right choice.

The football fans are looking forward to the showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. Besides that, they are also looking forward to Bunny headlining the halftime show.

A video clip has been going viral on X, shared by Kurrco, featuring the sound checks taking place at the venue.

In the clip, Travis, The Weeknd and Bad Bunny’s collaborative song K-Pop from the American rapper’s album "Utopia" can be heard playing at the stadium.

Fans now speculate that this might be one of the songs the Grammy winner will be performing at the event, but they are not happy about it.

The netizens believe this is wrong song selection as it won’y set the right vibe for the show.

One of them wrote, “Love them all as artists but this song SUCKS.”

Meanwhile another internet user commented, “I would be happy to see both my goats (Travis & Abel) perform, but that song just wasn’t it.”

A third fan requested the 31-year-old singer to keep the vibe Puerto Rican. “Man please no. Ain’t no one trying to hear this shit. Keep it Puerto Rico if you’re going to go with Bad Bunny.”

Super Bowl 2026 is scheduled to take place on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. 

