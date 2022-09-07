 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘need UK’ to make ‘more Netlfix content

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘need UK’ to make ‘more Netlfix content

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire and have been put on blast for trying to use the Royal Family for their ‘own gain’ with a visit to the UK.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield issued this claim in an interview with the Daily Star.

She began by admitting, “I do think that this trip is something that perhaps Meghan was excited about. I think this is one of those cases where really Meghan is excited about going to the UK because this is her time to shine.”

“Let's not forget there are a lot of expectations from Spotify and Netflix, so they have got content that they have to create. I do wonder if the motivation ultimately is to create content and to continue to elevate themselves.”

Before concluding, Ms Kinsey squeezed in a zinger and added, “They are visiting because they have to have that connection to the Royal Family to continue to monetize their brand.” 

More From Entertainment:

Katie Price ‘raped by six men’ in horrific carjacking incident

Katie Price ‘raped by six men’ in horrific carjacking incident

Adele’s fans are convinced she has ‘secretly’ tied the knot with beau Rich Paul

Adele’s fans are convinced she has ‘secretly’ tied the knot with beau Rich Paul
Jennette McCurdy shares more abuse from late mother after smash hit book

Jennette McCurdy shares more abuse from late mother after smash hit book
Prince Harry admits traumatic Princess Diana funeral: 'Grief 'observed by thousands'

Prince Harry admits traumatic Princess Diana funeral: 'Grief 'observed by thousands'
Akon alludes Michael Jackson’s obsession with work played crucial part in his death

Akon alludes Michael Jackson’s obsession with work played crucial part in his death
New York returns $19 mn of stolen art to Italy

New York returns $19 mn of stolen art to Italy
Kanye West mocked by Courteney Cox for saying ‘Friends’ ‘wasn’t funny’

Kanye West mocked by Courteney Cox for saying ‘Friends’ ‘wasn’t funny’

Meghan Markle branded ‘self-centered and absorbed’: 'Some role model!'

Meghan Markle branded ‘self-centered and absorbed’: 'Some role model!'
Meghan Markle brands her young self 'ugly duckling': 'Massive frizzy hair'

Meghan Markle brands her young self 'ugly duckling': 'Massive frizzy hair'
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez is back in the court again

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez is back in the court again
Kim Kardashian drops bombshell hint at reunion with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian drops bombshell hint at reunion with Pete Davidson
Katrina opens up about her love story with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina opens up about her love story with Vicky Kaushal

Latest

view all