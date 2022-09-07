Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘need UK’ to make ‘more Netlfix content

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire and have been put on blast for trying to use the Royal Family for their ‘own gain’ with a visit to the UK.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield issued this claim in an interview with the Daily Star.

She began by admitting, “I do think that this trip is something that perhaps Meghan was excited about. I think this is one of those cases where really Meghan is excited about going to the UK because this is her time to shine.”

“Let's not forget there are a lot of expectations from Spotify and Netflix, so they have got content that they have to create. I do wonder if the motivation ultimately is to create content and to continue to elevate themselves.”

Before concluding, Ms Kinsey squeezed in a zinger and added, “They are visiting because they have to have that connection to the Royal Family to continue to monetize their brand.”