Kim Kardashian is getting weak mentally

Kim Kardashian shares latest diagnosis related to long-time aneurysm

Kim Kardashian opened up about a surprising health concern during the latest episode of The Kardashians, revealing she discovered “low brain activity” after undergoing a new scan.

In the Nov. 27 episode, the 45-year-old star visited Dr. Daniel Amen with Scott Disick to check on her brain health, something the celebrity doctor has done before with Khloé and Kendall.

Before the results were explained, Kim joked about having a “beautiful brain,” but the scan brought a mix of good and worrying news.

Dr. Amen told her she isn’t at high risk for Alzheimer’s disease and also pointed out that she isn’t showing signs of depression, anxiety, or heavy emotional strain.

“You are extraordinary in being positive,” he told her.

However, the scan also revealed “holes” showing low activity in parts of her brain.

The doctor explained that the front region of her brain isn’t functioning at the level it should be.

“The front part of your brain is less active than it should be,” he said, adding that this could make stress harder to manage, especially while she prepares for her bar exam.

Kim immediately pushed back, saying, “That just can’t be… not accepting.”

Dr. Amen suggested chronic stress may be playing a role, something Kim connects to balancing her studies and her personal life.

She said she needs a plan to help improve the situation, adding she has a lot on her schedule this summer.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

This isn’t the first time Kim has been confronted with unsettling medical news.

In a recent episode, she shared that a different scan revealed an aneurysm in her brain.

She kept calm, contacted a brain surgeon, and learned it had been there for years.

Doctors told her the biggest risk factor for it getting worse is stress, something she admits has been difficult to avoid since studying for the bar and dealing with the aftermath of her divorce from Kanye West.

The update has raised new concern for fans as Kim continues juggling her career, motherhood, personal life, and her dream of becoming a lawyer.

It also highlights how stress might be taking a toll on her mentally, even if she doesn’t always show it. New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.