Dame Mary Berry gets candid about ageing, marriage and staying healthy at 90

Dame Mary Berry has shared her feelings about the strong bond she shares with her husband, who is still by her side.

The TV personality, 90, has been in relationship with her husband, Paul John March Hunning, 93, for nearly six decades.

The couple share two children Thomas, 57, and Annabel, 55.

Speaking at an event during Yeovil Literary Festival this week, she explained how many of her friends are now alone after their partner's passed away.

Paul, a retired antique bookseller, is becomingly 'frail and forgetful' with Mary explaining how she makes sure someone is always with him incase he 'topples over.'

She admitted: 'I am lucky to have him because so many of my girlfriends have not go their husbands. But I have got one. He is forgetful but he is lovely. 'My dear old mum lived until she was 105 and she always used to get really ratty when her friends died. 'I remember she used to say 'So inconvenient.'

The former Bake Off judge also explained how she has managed to stay healthy and reach the age of 90 by following some simple rules.

She said: 'I don't have second helpings. I eat a bit less nowadays-unlike my husband who likes little-and-often snacks like biscuits out of the tin when I am not looking.

'And if I finish work late and I come home starving I have been known to have toast and marmalade and a glass of wine.'

Mary previously confessed she kept her options when she first met Paul.