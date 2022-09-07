 
Janhvi Kapoor dances to Rekha's 'Dil Cheez Kiya Hai', video goes viral

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's dance to Rekha's mega-hit song 'Dil Cheez Kiya Hai'

Actress Janhvi Kapoor shook a leg to Rekha’s iconic song Dil Cheez Kiya Hai from hit film Umrao Jaan, sharing the clip on her recent Instagram post which has since gone viral.

The actress shared the pictures and clips of her dancing away and wrote: “Trying to keep it together #literally.”

In one picture, Kapoor can be seen wearing boxing gloves and looking all brave and powerful whereas in another picture she has a sad face on.

As for in the viral video, Kapoor is seen wearing a beautiful yet elegant anarkali dress as she moves gracefully to the song.


As per Hindustan Times, her fans seemed to enjoy the dance as one fan commented, “Beautiful," while another wrote, “This video is giving full Umrao Jaan vibes.” 

Kapoor made her acting debut with film Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter and will be next seen in father Boney Kapoor’s film Mili. 

