Queen Elizabeth mourns with Canadians 'at this tragic time'

Wednesday Sep 07 2022
Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II has sent a message of condolence to those grieving “such horrific losses” in Canada following a series of stabbings in which people lost their lives.

The 96-year-old monarch, who is also the Queen of Canada, sent an official message in English and in French, offering her prayers to all Canadians at this “tragic time”.

The brutal attacks occurred in the indigenous community of James Smith Cree Nation and nearby town of Weldon in the Saskatchewan province on Sunday. It is considered one of the deadliest mass killings in the country’s history.

In her heartfelt message, the Queen said: “I would like to extend my condolences to those who have lost loved ones in the attacks that occurred this past weekend in Saskatchewan. My thoughts and prayers are with those recovering from injuries, and grieving such horrific losses. I mourn with all Canadians at this tragic time.”

The heinous act of crime left 10 people killed and 18 injured. Police have given no indication of a motive for the crimes, but an indigenous leader has suggested drugs may be involved. One of the suspects,  Damien Sanderson, was found dead from injuries not believed to have been self-inflicted, according to the Canadian authorities.

