Leonardo DiCaprio's former girlfriend gives rare insight into ‘private relationship’ with Oscar winner

Former actress and model Kristen Zang, who dated Leonardo DiCaprio for four years and now quietly living in Oregon has given a rare insight into her relationship with the Oscar winner.



Speaking up with PEOPLE, Zang went on to share some interesting facts about her past relationship with Leo.

”I'm a very private person, much like my ex-boyfriend. But this past week, for the first time, I have felt compelled to share a few things. Leo and I dated for four years. I met him casually through friends when I was 19 years old and we started dating when we were both 21."

I visited Leo for long periods of time on various sets in different countries. I loved his friends and he loved mine. We were like one big happy family. Leo was a very sweet and thoughtful boyfriend.

"We also had some hard times like all couples do, and broke up for a bit in 1997 and then got back together. Then, about 4 months after my 25th birthday (ha, I know what you're thinking) it was over for good."

Photo credits: People

"Now over 20 years later when I read the headlines and online comments with his most recent ex-girlfriend being referred to as having "aged out" or being "too old for Leo at 25," puh-lease (insert dramatic eye roll). I think we can and should do better. What kind of message is this sending to young people?

Photo credits: People

"As far as Leo and his latest breakup, who knows what happened. Maybe she really cared for him but was just ready for the next chapter, perhaps it's temporary, or maybe it's none of our business but can we stop with the ageist headlines and comments? But let's keep the funny memes coming, they're stellar. Truly."