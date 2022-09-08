 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
Web Desk

'Unsmiling' Prince Harry is 'personality-free' without Meghan Markle presence

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Prince Harry body language shifts and mood swings in public appearances are being decoded by an expert.

Judi James describes the Duke of Sussex's "two visible body language states” that are influenced by the appearance of wife Meghan Markle.

Harry is usually seen 'relaxing' and 'using his old humour' around his partner.

"His body language is subdued, and his techniques are way below his normal range. He seems to cling to his notes for security, even running his thumb down them as though trying to keep his place.

"The speech is 'personality-free', with a greeting that is not aimed at the audience followed by him reading heavily, keeping his eyes down and only sporadically looking up with what looks like a wary and unsmiling facial expression,” she said.

Judi added that the 'the tightness of his lips' and the 'glaring eye stare' that made him 'look angry.'

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth delays virtual Privy Council meeting following medical advice

Queen Elizabeth delays virtual Privy Council meeting following medical advice

Nicolas Cage welcomes baby girl with wife Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage welcomes baby girl with wife Riko Shibata
Kanye West hits new milestone

Kanye West hits new milestone

Harry Styles makes cheeky joke on spitting Chris Pine: 'Did he or did he not?'

Harry Styles makes cheeky joke on spitting Chris Pine: 'Did he or did he not?'
Leonardo DiCaprio ex in splits over baseless 'ageist' romance rumours: 'Puh-lease'

Leonardo DiCaprio ex in splits over baseless 'ageist' romance rumours: 'Puh-lease'
Kim Kardashian tells haters she cannot be 'circus animal' to prove her talent

Kim Kardashian tells haters she cannot be 'circus animal' to prove her talent
Pete Davidson was tired of 'pathetic love drama' with Kim: 'Would not last'

Pete Davidson was tired of 'pathetic love drama' with Kim: 'Would not last'
'Rings of Power' issues statement on racism against cast members of color

'Rings of Power' issues statement on racism against cast members of color
Queen, who had a large bruise on her hand, calls off meeting after 'full day' for UK's new PM

Queen, who had a large bruise on her hand, calls off meeting after 'full day' for UK's new PM

Latest

view all