 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz barely interacted at first meeting: ‘Just didn’t click’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

File Footage

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz did not fall for each other when they first met each other years ago at the Coachella music festival.

In a recent interview with Wonderland Magazine, the billionaire heiress recalled her first meet up with her now-husband.

The Transformers star said she and the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham barely interacted with each other as they came to the festival with their respective dates.

“I actually met Brooklyn like six years ago at Coachella, through one of my brothers; his name is Diesel,” she told the outlet.

“We really didn't get along. He had a girlfriend and I had a boyfriend, and we just didn't click at all,” the newlywed said.

Peltz continued: “Diesel was like, ‘Oh my friend Brooklyn wants to crash at our house’, because all my brothers rented a house for Coachella.”

“We barely interacted. We look back at pictures, like group pictures, and I'm with my boyfriend and Brooklyn's in the corner.”

Peltz and Beckham started dating in 2019 and got engaged a year later in July 2020.

The lovebirds finally tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Nelson Peltz's estate in Palm Beach, Florida in April 2022.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles’ aides ‘deeply distressed’ over tensions with Prince Harry

Prince Charles’ aides ‘deeply distressed’ over tensions with Prince Harry
Jennifer Lopez considering retirement?

Jennifer Lopez considering retirement?
Meghan Markle branded as a ‘terrible businessperson’ by Bethenny Frankel

Meghan Markle branded as a ‘terrible businessperson’ by Bethenny Frankel
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ to ‘appease’ Netflix

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ to ‘appease’ Netflix
Prince Louis appears determined rather than ‘nervous’ on first day at school

Prince Louis appears determined rather than ‘nervous’ on first day at school
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde didn’t walk ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Venice premiere for THIS reason

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde didn’t walk ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Venice premiere for THIS reason

Princess Charlotte leaves onlookers surprised with cheeky response to aide

Princess Charlotte leaves onlookers surprised with cheeky response to aide
Anna Kendrick opens up on suffering ‘emotional abuse’ in past relationship: ‘My fault’

Anna Kendrick opens up on suffering ‘emotional abuse’ in past relationship: ‘My fault’

‘What's Love Got To Do With It?’: Trailer for Jemima Goldsmith’s movie released

‘What's Love Got To Do With It?’: Trailer for Jemima Goldsmith’s movie released
Meghan Markle rejected 'big sleepover' invitation from Queen at Balmoral

Meghan Markle rejected 'big sleepover' invitation from Queen at Balmoral
Kim Kardashian showers praises on Pete Davidson in post-split interview

Kim Kardashian showers praises on Pete Davidson in post-split interview
Jennifer Lawrence reveals having two miscarriages while reflecting on Roe v Wade reversal

Jennifer Lawrence reveals having two miscarriages while reflecting on Roe v Wade reversal

Latest

view all