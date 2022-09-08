 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt sets major style goals ahead of Venice Film Festival appearance

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Brad Pitt sets major style goals ahead of Venice Film Festival appearance
Brad Pitt sets major style goals ahead of Venice Film Festival appearance

Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt is embracing the variety sense of styling in his wardrobe and fans cannot stop drooling over his latest look.

Ahead of his much-awaited appearance at the prestigious Venice Film Festival, the Bullet Train star effortlessly rocked the colorful sneaks as he headed out in Italy on Wednesday.

Brad Pitt sets major style goals ahead of Venice Film Festival appearance

The Troy star, 58, channeled cool vibes ahead of the big event as he rocked rainbow sneakers, which he paired with comfy maroon sweats.

He was also seen carrying a guitar case slung over his shoulder and a white backpack on his back. The Fight Club actor finished the uber-casual look with orange sunglasses, layered bracelets, a watch, and a couple of statement rings. He also wore a necklace tucked in under his shirt.

This isn’t the first time Pitt has taken the internet by storm after putting his uber-casual fashion statements on display.

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith star stunned fans by modeling a skirt and funky boots at Bullet Train’s Berlin premiere. He also made headline for pulling off a dramatic karate kick for paparazzi on the red carpet in Paris.

He also made headlines at the movie’s South Korea event, where he walked the red carpet in a hot pink suit.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles’ aides ‘deeply distressed’ over tensions with Prince Harry

Prince Charles’ aides ‘deeply distressed’ over tensions with Prince Harry
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz barely interacted at first meeting: ‘Just didn’t click’

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz barely interacted at first meeting: ‘Just didn’t click’
Jennifer Lopez considering retirement?

Jennifer Lopez considering retirement?
Meghan Markle branded as a ‘terrible businessperson’ by Bethenny Frankel

Meghan Markle branded as a ‘terrible businessperson’ by Bethenny Frankel
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ to ‘appease’ Netflix

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ to ‘appease’ Netflix
Prince Louis appears determined rather than ‘nervous’ on first day at school

Prince Louis appears determined rather than ‘nervous’ on first day at school
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde didn’t walk ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Venice premiere for THIS reason

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde didn’t walk ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Venice premiere for THIS reason

Princess Charlotte leaves onlookers surprised with cheeky response to aide

Princess Charlotte leaves onlookers surprised with cheeky response to aide
Anna Kendrick opens up on suffering ‘emotional abuse’ in past relationship: ‘My fault’

Anna Kendrick opens up on suffering ‘emotional abuse’ in past relationship: ‘My fault’

‘What's Love Got To Do With It?’: Trailer for Jemima Goldsmith’s movie released

‘What's Love Got To Do With It?’: Trailer for Jemima Goldsmith’s movie released
Meghan Markle rejected 'big sleepover' invitation from Queen at Balmoral

Meghan Markle rejected 'big sleepover' invitation from Queen at Balmoral
Kim Kardashian showers praises on Pete Davidson in post-split interview

Kim Kardashian showers praises on Pete Davidson in post-split interview

Latest

view all