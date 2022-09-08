Brad Pitt sets major style goals ahead of Venice Film Festival appearance

Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt is embracing the variety sense of styling in his wardrobe and fans cannot stop drooling over his latest look.

Ahead of his much-awaited appearance at the prestigious Venice Film Festival, the Bullet Train star effortlessly rocked the colorful sneaks as he headed out in Italy on Wednesday.

The Troy star, 58, channeled cool vibes ahead of the big event as he rocked rainbow sneakers, which he paired with comfy maroon sweats.

He was also seen carrying a guitar case slung over his shoulder and a white backpack on his back. The Fight Club actor finished the uber-casual look with orange sunglasses, layered bracelets, a watch, and a couple of statement rings. He also wore a necklace tucked in under his shirt.

This isn’t the first time Pitt has taken the internet by storm after putting his uber-casual fashion statements on display.

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith star stunned fans by modeling a skirt and funky boots at Bullet Train’s Berlin premiere. He also made headline for pulling off a dramatic karate kick for paparazzi on the red carpet in Paris.

He also made headlines at the movie’s South Korea event, where he walked the red carpet in a hot pink suit.