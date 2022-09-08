Kate Middleton oozes charm in new fall haircut

 
Kate Middleton left onlookers jaw-dropped as the Duchess of Cambridge debuted a new hairstyle for the fall season.

The 40-year-old Duchess was pictured accompanying her kids – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, at their new school in Windsor on Wednesday.

Dressed up in a sleek yet stylish polka dot dress, Kate looked gorgeous with a subtle twist to her hair.

The mother of three seemingly took off a bit of length and added more layers along with some toughed-up highlights.

Kate is often seen experimenting with different hairstyles including cheek-sweeping bangs and blonde highlights.

Back in 2017, the royal donated seven inches of hair to a charity called the Little Princess Trust – an organization that makes wigs for children suffering hair loss through chemotherapy.

"It's lovely to think that somebody, somewhere — probably more than one person — has received a wig containing Princess Kate's hair," Helen Creese, a spokesperson for the charity, previously told PEOPLE.

"It's a really lovely thought and it's fantastic for raising awareness, plus its gorgeous hair — we all lust after that hair!"

