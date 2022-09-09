 
entertainment
Friday Sep 09 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Royal expert very sad for Prince Harry he didn’t meet Queen Elizabeth despite being in UK

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is said to be very unlucky as he did not meet his grandmother Queen Elizabeth last time despite being in UK with wife Meghan Markle.

Harry and Meghan landed in Britain last Saturday without their kids Lilibet and Archie.

They were reportedly invited by the Queen and Prince Charles to stay at Balmoral, where the monarch was for summer holidays.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history, died on Thursday. She was 96.

Buckingham Palace announced her death in a short statement, triggering 10 days of national mourning and an outpouring of tributes to her long life and record-breaking reign.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," it said.

"The King (Charles) and The Queen Consort (Camilla) will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Royal expert Chris Ship in a tweet said, “Very sad for Prince Harry that - despite being in the UK - he didn’t get to see his grandmother, The Queen, before she passed away.

“They were very close and he spoke to her often despite his decision to leave the Royal Family. #QueenElizabeth.”


