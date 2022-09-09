Major events in Queen Elizabeth’s reign: Kennedy’s assassination, Brexit, Covid-19

Queen Elizabeth was a constant when the world kept changing. The monarch, who breathed her last at Balmoral on Thursday, witnessed several major events during her reign.

The Queen was officially crowned in 1953 a year after her father King George VI passed away.

In 1963, the Queen extended her heartfelt condolences to then-First Lady Jacqueline when John F Kennedy was assassinated.

In 1966, the monarch witnessed Britain’s most devastating mining-related disaster called the Aberfan Disaster.

On July 20, 1969, the Queen shared showered congratulations on Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin after the astronauts successfully landed on the moon for the first time.

In 1977, the Queen marked 25 years on the throne and witness the proud moment of the first woman becoming the prime minister of Britain as Margret Thatcher became the PM in 1979.

In 1989, Queen saw Germany becoming united after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

In 1997, Queen and the royal family became the centre of the news when controversies took over Buckingham Palace as Princess Diana died in a car crash,

The monarch delivered a touching speech at the funeral held five days after Diana lost her life in Paris.

In 2001, Queen gave historic order to military bands outside Buckingham Palace to play the American national anthem following the horrific attacks on the World Trade Centres in the US.

In 2002, the Queen marked 50 years on the throne on one hand and lost her only sister Princess Margaret and her mother on the other.

In 2012, the Queen not only celebrated her diamond jubilee but also appeared in a memorable video with James Bond for the London Olympics.

Queen was still the monarch when 52 per cent of Brits voted to leave the European Union in 2016.

In 2020, Queen sent a message to the Britishers via broadcast during the difficult times of Covid-19 lockdowns.

In 2021, the monarch was left heartbroken when her husband Prince Philip passed away.