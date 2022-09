King of Spain leads tributes from European royals to Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch has died at the age of 96 on Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

Foreign royals from around the world have expressed condolences to the Royal Family and the Britons following the death of the British monarch after 70 years on the throne.

King Felipe VI of Spain paid his respects to Queen Elizabeth in a personal statement to King Charles III and said, "Your Majesty, dearest Charles, Deeply saddened by the sorrowful news of the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, your beloved Mother, I would like to offer Your Majesty and the British people, on my behalf and on behalf of the Spanish Government and people, our most heartfelt condolences.”

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has undoubtedly witnessed, written and shaped many of the most relevant chapters in the history of our world during the last seven decades,” he added.

He noted down Queen’s great services to the world and said, "Her sense of duty, commitment and a whole life devoted to serving the people of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland set an example for all of us and will remain as a solid and valuable legacy for future generations.”

The Spanish royal concluded his message saying, “Queen Letizia and I send Your Majesty and the whole Family our love and prayers. You are all in our hearts and thoughts. We will miss Her dearly. With all my friendship and affection, Felipe.”

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands also remembered the Queen in a touching tribute. They wrote: "We remember Queen Elizabeth II with deep respect and great affection. Steadfast and wise, she dedicated her long life to serving the British people."





The Belgian royal family spoke of the fond memories they had of Queen Elizabeth II. King Philippe and Queen Mathilde wrote: "It was with great sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was an extraordinary personality.”





The King of Sweden hailed the queen for her "outstanding devotion" as well as her "sense of duty" during her reign.

Rania Al Abdullah, Queen of Jordan, revealed she had a "heavy heart" as she shared a post in memory of the queen.

"The reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will forever be remembered. May her soul rest in eternal peace," she wrote.

King Harald from Norway praised Queen Elizabeth for her devotion "in times of happiness and sorrow."

Queen Elizabeth passed away ‘peacefully’ at Balmoral home in Scotland, leaving behind her four children and the legacy of her 70-year reign.