Karan Johar announces gossip-filled new Bollywood series!

Karan Johar announces Koffee with Karan season 8, upcoming web series about Bollywood secrets

Karan Johar to bring a show based on life inside B-Town.

Disney+ Hotstar drops the news of a new series by Karan Johar titled Showtime at the Disney D23 expo on September 10.

The upcoming show aims to 'lift the curtain from entertainment industry's biggest trade secrets'.



Gaurav Banerjee, Head of Content for streaming platform and HSM Entertainment Network while commenting on the announcement said, “We couldn't have asked for a more profound curtain raiser on our upcoming lineup at a globally coveted platform such as D23 Expo 2022, where we have an opportunity to share the glimpse of soon to be launched shows Showtime, Mahabharata and Koffee with Karan Season 8.”

The Koffee with Karan host and film director is ready to bring a new web series based on his favourite subject – the secrets of Bollywood.

The official synopsis of the show released by the streaming giant says, “Bollywood is the land of dreams – dreams that are dreamt with eyes wide open. Showtime, a drama series, brings forward all the off-screen fights for the power that runs the show.

“A deep, raw, unconcealed and uninhibited look into the battle lines that are drawn and crossed to keep the camera rolling and the audiences clapping. There is only one emperor that sits on the chair - but what’s a throne without a fight to get there? So, lights… camera… and action!”

While talking about the season 8 of Koffee With Karan and upcoming web series, Karan said, "I am excited to associate with Disney+ Hotstar for our new collaboration, announced at the prestigious D23 Expo. In addition to yet another exciting season of my beloved show, Koffee With Karan, happy to announce an all-new Dharma Production series, Showtime, which will lift the curtain on India’s entertainment industry’s biggest trade secrets.”