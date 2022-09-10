BREAKING: Charles III formally declared King at Accession Council ceremony

Charles III has formally been declared King during an Accession Council ceremony today.



The former Prince of Wales 'has become lawfully and rightful Lord' of the Britain and Commonwealth' on September 10.

The new monarch was not present at the ceremony at the State Apartments of St James’s Palace.

The 73-year-old's wife Camilla Parker and son Prince William are also present at the ceremony.

Charles III is expected to to join the proclamation at 10 am to hold his first Privy Council meeting.

On Friday, Charles III paid a loving tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, from Buckingham Palace.

“That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today," said Charles.



He also bestowed Prince William and Kate Middleton the titles of the Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales.