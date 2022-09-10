 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 10 2022
By
Web Desk

BREAKING: Charles III formally declared King at Accession Council ceremony

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 10, 2022

Charles III has formally been declared King during an Accession Council ceremony today.

The former Prince of Wales 'has become lawfully and rightful Lord' of the Britain and Commonwealth' on September 10.

The new monarch was not present at the ceremony at the State Apartments of St James’s Palace.

The 73-year-old's wife Camilla Parker and son Prince William are also present at the ceremony.

Charles III is expected to to join the proclamation at 10 am to hold his first Privy Council meeting.

On Friday, Charles III paid a loving tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, from Buckingham Palace.

“That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today," said Charles.

He also bestowed Prince William and Kate Middleton the titles of the Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales.

More From Entertainment:

Queen once turned down The Beatles to watch drama series ‘Twin Peaks’

Queen once turned down The Beatles to watch drama series ‘Twin Peaks’
Queen Elizabeth’s coffin placed at Balmoral castle for THIS heartwarming reason

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin placed at Balmoral castle for THIS heartwarming reason

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis’ bond grew ‘stronger’ following his health scare

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis’ bond grew ‘stronger’ following his health scare
Queen’s bees notified of monarch’s death in bizarre tradition

Queen’s bees notified of monarch’s death in bizarre tradition
Prince Charles BTS video of first speech as king goes viral

Prince Charles BTS video of first speech as king goes viral
Queen Consort Camilla ‘doesn’t expect to be loved’: report

Queen Consort Camilla ‘doesn’t expect to be loved’: report
Emily Ratajkowski files for divorce from ‘serial cheater’ husband Sebastian: Report

Emily Ratajkowski files for divorce from ‘serial cheater’ husband Sebastian: Report
Piers Morgan reminds world about Meghan Markle’s claims 'Archie barred from being a Prince'

Piers Morgan reminds world about Meghan Markle’s claims 'Archie barred from being a Prince'
Meghan Markle’s podcast, TV appearances ‘put on hold’ after death of Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle’s podcast, TV appearances ‘put on hold’ after death of Queen Elizabeth II
New York Times thrashes Queen over 'crimes committed in her name'

New York Times thrashes Queen over 'crimes committed in her name'
King Charles ‘restricted’ Meghan Markle to see the Queen before her death, reports

King Charles ‘restricted’ Meghan Markle to see the Queen before her death, reports

Latest

view all