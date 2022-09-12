 
Australia officially proclaims King Charles III as head of state

Australia has installed King Charles III, the first new monarch in 70 years, as the country’s head of state.

The proclamation was made by Australia’s Governor-General David Hurley at the nation’s parliament in Canberra on Sunday. 

A series of proclamation ceremonies will also take place across state parliaments in the country.

A national day of remembrance will be held on September 22, after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has returned from Britain, where he will attend the Queen’s funeral. 

A memorial service will also be held on that day, which has been declared a one-off public holiday. As head of state, Queen Elizabeth II visited Australia 16 times.

