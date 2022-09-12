 
entertainment
Game of Thrones Kit Harrington never got the prop he wanted from set: report

Game of Thrones Kit Harrington wanted to keep his sword from the show but never got to keep it.

The show came to its conclusion back in 2019 but many of its characters have left a mark on its fans. The show garnered popularity across the world and now its prequel House of the Dragon is getting similar praises.

In an interview with US Harper’s Bazaar, Harrington confessed that he was eager to take home Jon Snow’s costume and sword, Long-claw.

Harrington’s character receives the sword from Lord Commander Mormont when he was a part of the Night’s Watch. Made from the finest Valyrian steel, the prop became Jon Snow’s identity in the series.

While Kit couldn’t take home the two props, he did take something of Jon from as a souvenir. It may not be much but the actor revealed that he took home the gloves worn by his character. “I got my gloves. I kept my gloves,” he said.

Since the show ended, Harington has starred in Marvel’s Eternals as Dane Whitman, appeared in an episode of Amazon’s Modern Love and headlined Shakespeare’s Henry V at the Donmar Warehouse in London.

