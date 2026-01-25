Bad Bunny, Green Day push Trump to take drastic step for Super Bowl

Donald Trump has slammed the performers for the upcoming Super Bowl, Bad Bunny and Green Day, saying that he is “anti-them”.

The two headlining acts will perform during the NFL tournament’s final, with Bad Bunny set to take on the halftime show and Green Day scheduled to take the stage for its opening, on February 8.

However, both the Latin artist and American rock band are renowned Trump critics, with their performances expected to follow the theme.

Nevertheless, the American president is not holding his breath to see whether the predictions about the two performers will come true, as he has already announced a boycott of the 2026 championship event.

“I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible,” Trump told the New York Post.

Immediately switching the narrative however, the current head-of-state said, “It’s just too far away. I would. I’ve [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me.”

“I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter,” he continued to insist.

Dubbed Super Bowl LX, this year’s final fixture is scheduled to be played at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Despite pulling out this year, Trump had memorably attended last year’s Super Bowl to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs, who were taking on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Following the Chiefs’ defeat to the Eagles, the president had called out Taylor Swift as the reason why the team lost.

“I was there along with Taylor Swift,” he said while hosting the Eagles at the White House. “How did that work out?”

The pop star was on hand to support her boyfriend and current fiancé, Travis Kelce, who plays in the tight end position for the Chiefs.