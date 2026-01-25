 
Geo News

Milo Ventimiglia's family celebration comes with sweet surprise

Milo Ventimiglia’s wife shares joyful news in a touching tribute on daughter’s first birthday

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 25, 2026

Milo Ventimiglia’s family celebration comes with sweet surprise
Milo Ventimiglia’s family celebration comes with sweet surprise 

Milo Ventimiglia and his wife Jarah Mariano surprised fans with a special family update on their daughter’s first birthday.

The couple, who secretly tied the knot in a private ceremony in September 2023, are expecting their second baby together.

Over the weekend, the Gilmore Girls alum’s wife took to her Instagram to celebrate her daughter Ke’ala Coral’s first birthday.

“Happy 1 year baby girl,” the doting mother penned a moving tribute. “When you came into my life I had 2 distinct thoughts, one immediately after the other - I would die for you in a heartbeat, but now I also have to live as long as I possibly can to be around to make sure you’re safe.”

“This is the most unique love I’ve ever experienced, just as unique of a soul you are,” she continued the captioned. “In a world with so much fear and hatred, I know that you will bring your radiating light everywhere you go to make it a better and brighter place for those around you.”

“I love you Ke’ala Coral, forever x Mama,” Mariano, 42, signed off. Alongside the heartfelt message the Saturday, January 24 post included a photo of the birthday girl and her mother.

The adorable snapshot featured the proud mother holding up the toddler while her growing baby bump was on display as she donned a brown bikini and floppy hat.

Fans and friends rallied to the comments section to extend warm wishes for the growing fmily, with one writing, "Wow congrats to you guys!!! How beautiful and special!"

"Congrats on Baby #2," another added with a red heart emoji.

Ventimiglia, 48, and Mariano’s big news comes one year after the pair welcomed their daughter, just two weeks after losing their home in the devastating fires in Los Angeles. 

Louis Tomlinson gets honest about journey behind ‘How Did I Get Here?' video
Louis Tomlinson gets honest about journey behind ‘How Did I Get Here?'
'The Traitors' issues statement warning to stop cyberbullying
'The Traitors' issues statement warning to stop cyberbullying
Harry Styles reveals the ONE person who is most 'unimpressed' by his career video
Harry Styles reveals the ONE person who is most 'unimpressed' by his career
Teyana Taylor makes ‘SNL' debut alongside mini-me daughters: ‘so grateful'
Teyana Taylor makes ‘SNL' debut alongside mini-me daughters: ‘so grateful'
Romeo, Cruz Beckham step out together amid Brooklyn Beckham family feud
Romeo, Cruz Beckham step out together amid Brooklyn Beckham family feud
Charli xcx brings pop star chaos to Sundance in 'The Moment'
Charli xcx brings pop star chaos to Sundance in 'The Moment'
Olivia Wilde gets teary-eyed during 'The Invite' premiere at Sundance Film Festival video
Olivia Wilde gets teary-eyed during 'The Invite' premiere at Sundance Film Festival
Riz Ahmed reflects on upcoming Tom Cruise film shrouded in mystery
Riz Ahmed reflects on upcoming Tom Cruise film shrouded in mystery