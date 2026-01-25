Milo Ventimiglia’s family celebration comes with sweet surprise

Milo Ventimiglia and his wife Jarah Mariano surprised fans with a special family update on their daughter’s first birthday.

The couple, who secretly tied the knot in a private ceremony in September 2023, are expecting their second baby together.

Over the weekend, the Gilmore Girls alum’s wife took to her Instagram to celebrate her daughter Ke’ala Coral’s first birthday.

“Happy 1 year baby girl,” the doting mother penned a moving tribute. “When you came into my life I had 2 distinct thoughts, one immediately after the other - I would die for you in a heartbeat, but now I also have to live as long as I possibly can to be around to make sure you’re safe.”

“This is the most unique love I’ve ever experienced, just as unique of a soul you are,” she continued the captioned. “In a world with so much fear and hatred, I know that you will bring your radiating light everywhere you go to make it a better and brighter place for those around you.”

“I love you Ke’ala Coral, forever x Mama,” Mariano, 42, signed off. Alongside the heartfelt message the Saturday, January 24 post included a photo of the birthday girl and her mother.

The adorable snapshot featured the proud mother holding up the toddler while her growing baby bump was on display as she donned a brown bikini and floppy hat.

Fans and friends rallied to the comments section to extend warm wishes for the growing fmily, with one writing, "Wow congrats to you guys!!! How beautiful and special!"

"Congrats on Baby #2," another added with a red heart emoji.

Ventimiglia, 48, and Mariano’s big news comes one year after the pair welcomed their daughter, just two weeks after losing their home in the devastating fires in Los Angeles.