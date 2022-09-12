 
entertainment
Monday Sep 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew ‘will be kept out of royal circles’ by King Charles

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 12, 2022

file footage

Prince Andrew will reportedly be kept out of royal circles by his brother, now the monarch King Charles, as per a royal expert.

The disgraced Duke of York stepped out today, September 12, 2022, to walk behind the Queen’s coffin in a procession from Holyroodhouse Palace to St Giles’ Cathedral, where he was notably seen not wearing his military uniform.

Commenting on Andrew’s involvement in the Queen’s funeral proceedings, royal author Phil Dampier said that while Andrew, known as the Queen’s favourite, could play a ‘prominent role’, his brother, the new monarch King Charles, won’t allow him back into the royal family.

“The big question is whether or not this will enable him to get back into royal life. I have my doubts; I think King Charles and the new Prince of Wales will want to keep him out of royal circles in terms of official engagements,” said Dampier.

He then added: “At the moment, he is acting more as a son rather than a royal.”

Prince Andrew has been under constant scrutiny for the past couple of years after his connections with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein were revealed, and a civil lawsuit filed against him for sexual abuse.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew mocked as he walks with Charles behind Queen’s coffin: WATCH

Prince Andrew mocked as he walks with Charles behind Queen’s coffin: WATCH
Prince Harry banned from wearing military uniform at Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry banned from wearing military uniform at Queen’s funeral
Prince Andrew will have ‘important’ role in Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Prince Andrew will have ‘important’ role in Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth ‘let go’ of herself after meeting new PM day before death

Queen Elizabeth ‘let go’ of herself after meeting new PM day before death
Prince Harry and Prince William enveloped in ‘anger and grief’

Prince Harry and Prince William enveloped in ‘anger and grief’

King Charles' security officers react to danger during monarch's motorcade: Video

King Charles' security officers react to danger during monarch's motorcade: Video
Ray J fears the consequences of current scandalous tape feud

Ray J fears the consequences of current scandalous tape feud
Jason Earles attends GOT 7's fan meeting session

Jason Earles attends GOT 7's fan meeting session
Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives at St Giles' Cathedral, royals leave the church

Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives at St Giles' Cathedral, royals leave the church
Oprah Winfrey makes stylish appearance at the red carpet with Tyler Perry

Oprah Winfrey makes stylish appearance at the red carpet with Tyler Perry
Romantic moments: Kendall Jenner and beau Devin Booker are all smiles while watching match

Romantic moments: Kendall Jenner and beau Devin Booker are all smiles while watching match

King Charles advised to find his ‘own style’ as he pledges to follow Queen’s selfless duty

King Charles advised to find his ‘own style’ as he pledges to follow Queen’s selfless duty

Latest

view all