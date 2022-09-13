 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
Kourntey Kardashian is trying 'ritualistic celibacy' to have Travis Barker baby

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian is touching upon the reason she quit her IVF journey with husband Travis Barker.

The 43-year-old, who had announced her plans to welcome a baby with her beau, suffered in conceiving during the season one of Hulu show The Kardashians.

In order to cleanse her body, the mother-of-three has now opted for celibacy with Barker.

During the chat with WSJ, Kourtney said: "We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married."

She said: "You may have seen it on our show. It's all these things you can't do: No sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar. You've gotta eat this really clean, strict diet and you do it for five days."

Kourtney explained: "It's to reset your body. You do all of that - and it's cleaning out [the toxins from] your tissues. And then you go into this spa and do treatments every day for four hours.

"Everything is very ritualistic and has a purpose, and it's fascinating. I was doing it mostly for cleansing my body [in preparation to] hopefully have a baby."

