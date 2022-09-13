Emmy Awards 2022: Full Winners List

The 74th annual Emmy Awards took place on September 12th. The three-hour telecast resumed to its original form after two years of the pandemic.
The red carpet was back in full swing and the ceremony was held in a packed studio audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The award show had a few upsets and several repeat winners.
Here are the winners from the Monday night show:
Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- Euphoria
- Ozark
- Severance
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things
- Succession - WINNER
- Yellowjackets
Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso - WINNER
- What We Do in the Shadows
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Lee Jung Jae, Squid Game - WINNER
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
- Zendaya, Euphoria - WINNER
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER
Directing for a Drama Series
- Ozark, ‘A Hard Way to Go’, Jason Bateman
- Severance, ‘The We We Are’, Ben Stiller
- Squid Game, ‘Red Light, Green Light’, Hwang Dong Hyuk - WINNER
- Succession, ‘All the Bells Say’, Mark Mylod
- Succession, ‘The Disruption’, Cathy Yan
- Succession, ‘Too Much Birthday’, Lore
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - WINNER
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Patricia Arquette, Severance
- Julia Garner, Ozark - WINNER
- Jung Ho Yeon, Squid Game
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
- J. Smith Cameron, Succession
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Park Hae Soo, Squid Game
- Matthew Macfayden, Succession - WINNER
- John Turturro, Severance
- Christopher Walken, Succession
- Oh Yeong Su, Squid Game
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary - WINNER
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddington, Ted Lasso
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso - WINNER
- Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Limited or Anthology Series
- Dopesick, Hulu
- The Dropout, Hulu
- Inventing Anna, Netflix
- Pam & Tommy, Hulu
- The White Lotus, HBO - WINNER
Lead Actor in a Limited Series Or Movie
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick - WINNER
- Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
- Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Lead Actress in a Limited Series Or Movie
- Toni Collette, The Staircase
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam & Tommy
- Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Margaret Qualley, Maid
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout - WINNER
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series Or Movie
- Connie Britton, The White Lotus
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus - WINNER
- Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
- Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
- Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Writing for a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary, ‘Pilot’, Quinta Brunson - WINNER
- Barry, ‘710N’, Duffy Boudreau
- Barry, ‘starting now’, Alec Berg and Bill Hader
- Hacks, ‘The One, the Only’, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky
- Only Murders in the Building, ‘True Crime,’ Steve Martin and John Hoffman
- Ted Lasso, ‘No Weddings and a Funeral,’ Jane Becker
- What We Do in the Shadows, ‘The Casino,’ Sarah Naftalis
- What We Do in the Shadows, ‘The Wellness Center,’ Stefani Robinson
Directing in a Comedy Series
- Barry, ‘710N,’ Bill Hader
- Hacks, ‘There Will Be Blood,’ Lucia Aniello
- The Ms. Pat Show, ‘Baby Daddy Groundhog Day,’ Mary Lou Belli
- Only Murders in the Building, ‘The Boy from 6B,’ Cherien Dabis
- Only Murders in the Building, ‘True Crime,’ Jamie Babbit
- Ted Lasso, ‘No Weddings and a Funeral,’ MJ Delaney - WINNER
Writing in a Drama Series
- Better Call Saul, ‘Plan and Execution,’ Thomas Schnauz
- Ozark, ‘A Hard Way to Go,’ Chris Mundy
- Severance, ‘The We We Are,’ Dan Erickson
- Squid Game, ‘One Lucky Day,’ Hwang Dong Hyuk
- Succession, ‘All the Bells Say,’ Jesse Armstrong - WINNER
- Yellowjackets, ‘F Sharp,’ Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson
- Yellowjackets, ‘Pilot,’ Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson
Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls - WINNER
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Variety Talk Series
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - WINNER
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert